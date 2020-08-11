Wildfire sparked at Stuart Creek near Westside Road

Crews are responding to a wildfire at Stuart Creek near Westside Road and the La Casa Resort.
The fire sparked recently, burning at less than 0.01 hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire.
The blaze is located around four to five kilometres southwest of the Westside Road area and an air tanker has been requested.
Photos posted to social media show a helicopter combatting the blaze and smoke rising from the hills just behind a row of homes.
This comes after reports of another fire farther north on Westside Road near Six Mile.
More to come.