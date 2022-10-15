(Photo - BC Wildfire dashboard)

(Photo - BC Wildfire dashboard)

Wildfire south of Big White Ski Resort now being held

The blaze reached 6.7 hectares in size

The West Kettle River wildfire is now being held, according to BC Wildfire.

The blaze that began on Friday, Oct. 14 covered 6.7 hectares. It was on the east side of Highway 33, 12 kilometres away from Big White Ski Resort and 33 km southeast of Kelowna.

Lightning was originally the cause of the blaze but after investigation, it was person-caused.

BC Wildfire used 19 personnel and two helicopters to attack the blaze. They collected the water from Arlington Lake, on the other side of Highway 33.

There are currently 212 active wildfires in the province.

READ MORE: It’s Election Day in Central Okanagan: Here’s everything you need to know

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022KelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Serious crash between truck and motorcycle in West Kelowna
Next story
Municipal elections across B.C., with major battles in Vancouver, Surrey expected

Just Posted

Adobe stock
It’s Election Day in Central Okanagan: Here’s everything you need to know

(Photo - BC Wildfire dashboard)
Wildfire south of Big White Ski Resort now being held

(Black Press file photo)
Serious crash between truck and motorcycle in West Kelowna

A rally to support Ukraine was held in Kelowna’s Kerry Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Support for Ukraine rally held in Kelowna’s Kerry Park