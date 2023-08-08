Wildfire smoke no longer affecting North, Central Okanagan

The majority of the Okanagan is no longer being affected by wildfire smoke, according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada’s special air quality statement has ended for the majority of the Okanagan.

On a scale of 1-10, the air quality in the North and Central Okanagan, as well as Kamloops, is down to a two, meaning it is low risk to the public.

There are still special air quality statements in the South Okanagan, from Penticton down to Osoyoos, and as far west as just outside Hedley. The area is still under the warning because of the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

Revelstoke and Golden also continue to be under the statement.

For places continuing to be affected by wildfire smoke, elders, children, people with lung problems and/or heart disease, pregnant people and people who work outside are at a higher risk of experiencing effects from smoke.

Despite the Adams Lake wildfire, Chase and Salmon Arm are no longer heavily affected.

Kamloops is also no longer affected, despite the Ross Moore Lake wildfire continuing to burn 10 kilometres outside the city.

