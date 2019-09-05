Wildfire service crews make short work of spot fire south of Salmon Arm

B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters quickly extinguished a spot fire in the Ranchero area which was discovered on Sept. 4.
It is believed the Bergerac Lake Fire which was discovered after the thunderstorm on the evening of Sept. 3. The fire was about seven kilometres south of Salmon Arm, West of Highway 97B.
UPDATE: #BCWildfire personnel continue to respond to multiple new wildfires throughout the #Kamloops Fire Centre. Suppression efforts have been successful & no communities are threatened by this recent activity. For general info on current fires, visit: https://t.co/MAbfqeq2t2
— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 5, 2019
Fire Information Officer Taylor MacDonald said a fire alert which appeared on the wildfire service’s interactive map on Sept. 4 on the south slope of Mount Ida proved to be a smoke chase for crews, with no fire actually found.
East of Sicamous, wildfire service crews have the Kingfisher Creek fire which has been burning since Sept. 1 under control.
