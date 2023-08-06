BC Wildfire responds to blaze near Coalmont

A wildfire has sparked near Coalmont, in the area of Rice Road, approximately 11 km northwest of Princeton.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 the blaze was approximately one hectare in size.

Taylor Wallace, BC Wildfire Service spokesperson, said nine fire fighters have been deployed.

This occurs over the B.C. Day holiday long weekend, when approximately 2,000 visitors are in nearby Tulameen for the annual Tulameen Days event.

Follow the Spotlight as this story develops.

