UPDATE: Mount Millar wildfire on the Okanagan Connector out of control

Thirty BCWS firefighters are responding to the fire

UPDATE: 7:01 p.m.

The Mount Millar wildfire is now being classified as out of control.

Three helicopters are on the scene but the air tankers have finished for the night, according to Taylor MacDonald of the Kamloops Fire Department.

No residents are being evacuated at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:10 p.m.

There are reports of a wildfire north of Peachland on Highway 97C.

The Facebook group Peachland Neighbours says the fire can be seen near Trepanier Road.

B.C. Wildfire Services are responding to the fire. Ten BCWS firefighters are responding with an additional 20 on the way. The blaze is currently estimated to be about 0.75 hectares in size.

At this time, the fire is thought to be human-caused.

More to come.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
