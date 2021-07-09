Wildfire near Vernon closes Highway 97

(Pamela Pereira Marcelino/Facebook) A fire burns on a hillside off Highway 97 near Coldstream on Friday, July 9. (Pamela Pereira Marcelino/Facebook) (Pamela Pereira Marcelino/Facebook) (Jared Johnson/Facebook) (Kyle Gillett/Facebook)

A wildfire is burning on a hill south of Vernon near Highway 97.

The fire has closed the highway at College Way near Coldstream, as of about 10:30 p.m. Friday July 9, according to Drive BC.

Social media reports indicate residents in the area are preparing for potential evacuations.

City managers are expected to provide details of the emergency soon.

Meanwhile, a few kilometres north, Vernon Fire Rescue Services members were dealing with small fire in Polson Park.

The blaze has been extinguished.

More to come.

