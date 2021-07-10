Update: Evacuation order lifted for Vernon wildfire

The fire that broke out late Friday night, July 9, is now classified as being under control by BC Wildfire. The evacuation order for homes along Clarke Road was lifted earlier that morning. (Rick Windsor/Facebook)

Update 10:00 a.m.:

The tactical evacuation for homes along Clarke Road near the fire has been lifted. An evacuation alert for those homes is still in effect in the case that the fire gets out of control again.

Along with BC Wildfire, Vernon Fire Rescue (VFRS) assisted in the overnight response with five apparatus and 23 personnel on-site. This morning, VFRS has one fire tender on site and continues to assist with response efforts.

“Last night’s fire was a fast-moving event and involved many emergency response agencies from across the North Okanagan and the BC Wildfire Service,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Thanks to the quick and coordinated approach by all those involved, firefighters were able to ensure no structures were lost. No injuries were reported as a result of last night’s event.”

Original Story:

The wildfire that erupted near Vernon late on Friday night, July 9, has now spread to over 20 hectares and is now being held according to BC Wildfire Service.

The cause of the fire that led to the evacuations of multiple homes is still unknown.

Currently, as of Saturday morning, there is 29 BC Wildfire personnel on the ground, being supported by helicopters to fight the fire.

The highway, which had closed down due to the fire, has also partially reopened, according to an update from DriveBC. One lane of traffic is open in either direction along the northbound lanes of the highway.

The traffic alert is in effect from Kalamaka Lake Drive to 23rd Avenue in Vernon.

