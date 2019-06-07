Wildfire near Savona considered ‘held’

The blaze, west of Kamloops, is not considered to grow any further

The wildfire that grew out of control near Savona, west of Kamloops, is now considered ‘held’.

According to BC Wildfire, the 200- hectare Sabiston Creek wildfire is not anticipated to grow any further.

Highway 1 was closed on Wednesday after a grass fire broke out, spreading quickly and jumping the road.

By nightfall BC Wildfire reported the blaze had doubled in size.

On Thursday, a controlled burn was conducted to control the fire and eliminate fuels on the periphery that could ignite on their own.

READ MORE: Savona fire at 200 hectares, controlled burn planned

BC Wildfire Service crews also conducted a test burn near Lytton “in order to assess and verify fire behaviour and fuel conditions” there.

The Sabiston Creek wildfire is considered human caused and is one five currently reported blazes in the Kamloops fire region.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden
Next story
ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

Pooley Road closure starts Monday in Kelowna

The road will be closed for one week to facilitate work for the Integrated Water Project

Kelowna Business hosts grand-opening for showroom

The recently relocated Kitchen and Bath Classics celebrated its move

CNR Wharf to close for repairs in West Kelowna

The flood-related repairs are expected to take approximately one week

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Wildfire near Savona considered ‘held’

The blaze, west of Kamloops, is not considered to grow any further

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Highest honours for regional district Parks director

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Parks director receives prestigious award

Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Brandi Hansen could be Canada’s next Maxim Cover Girl Canada

Most Read