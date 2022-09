A wildfire has sparked off the Coquihalla near the Coldwater interchange.

BC Wildfire is estimating the Gillis Lake blaze is .01 hectares in size.

It was first reported Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear how the fire started.

Smoke is visible from the highway, drivers are asked to use caution while in the area.

