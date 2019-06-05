The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a 40-hectare wildfire about 24 km southwest of Baynes Lake. BC Wildfire Service/Facebook

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a 47-hectare wildfire about 24 kilometres southwest of Baynes Lake and approximately two kilometres north of the B.C. – United States border.

It is located at 55 km Linklater Forest Service Road.

As of 4:50 p.m. Wednesday the fire was classifed as out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is not threatening communities or structures; however, smoke is highly visible from Highway 93, Baynes Lake, Newgate, Jaffray and surrounding communities.

There are 18 personnel responding along with heavy equipment and aviation support including air tankers. This fire is suspected to be person-caused and is under investigation.

Including this fire, there are a total of eight wildfires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, however the 55KM Linklater FSR is the only one that is burning an area of over one hectare.

More to come.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge
Next story
Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Just Posted

‘It’s unfortunate… not surprising,’ South Pandosy neighbourhood chairman says

Neighbours disappointed with Kelowna councillors OK to West Ave. project

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

UBC Okanagan medical science student graduates with $10,000 award

Microbiology student wins prestigious Pushor Mitchell prize

Kelowna woman recovering after being backed into by minivan

Possible charges are pending for driver

Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Most Read