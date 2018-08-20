Wildfire near Blue River doesn’t pose threat to public

Ten firefighters are on site

B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire 20km north of Blue River on the west side of Highway 5. The fire can be seen clearly from the highway, and though it was burning hot today and yesterday, it’s burning upslope and away from the road.

“We’ve been actioning it since the weekend. We’ve got crews out there trying to ensure the fire doesn’t go down slope, and they’ve been successful so far,” said a spokesperson from the Prince George Fire Centre.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service the fire isn’t a threat to motorists on the highway or any nearby communities or structures. Ten firefighters are onsite battling the blaze, which is currently estimated at 63 hectares, with support from helicopters.

Previous story
Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters

Just Posted

Stream of federal Liberal ministers and MPs to pass through Kelowna this week

In addition to ministers making announcements, the Pacific Liberal caucus will meet in the city

Crews continue mop up at Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire

Firefighters are working alongside the military to extinguish the wildfire near West Kelowna

Organized labour’s annual Labour Day picnic slated for Sept. 3 in Kelowna

The North Okanagan Labour Council will host the event in Mission Creek Park

Federal minister in Kelowna to talk trade

International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr in town today to promote trade deals

BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

More smoggy air for the Okanagan

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

Seasonal cabins threatened by Cool Creek blaze

Fire burning out of control southeast of Princeton

Wildfire near Blue River doesn’t pose threat to public

Nine firefighters are on site

More than a dozen needles found at popular Vernon beach

Five were found by the popular children’s merry-go-round at the Kin Beach playground

BC Wildfire has close eyes on Snowy Mountain wildfire

BC Wildfire has a variety of plans depending how the wildfire near Keremeos changes in coming days

North Okanagan fire halls lend hand to B.C. wildfires

Personnel and equipment deployed north to help battle B.C.’s many blazes

Bear kills off-leash dog in B.C. park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

Sparks set to fly in new Okanagan College welding facility

Welding students based in Penticton will now have access to the new, $2.2 million facility

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Most Read