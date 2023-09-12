Wildfire in Oliver caused by sparks from power pole being worked on

The fast moving fire that erupted on Oliver Mountain close to the high school was caused by sparks from a power pole being worked on Monday.
According to Oliver Fire Department’s Rob Graham, a Fortis crew was working on a pole at a construction site. A couple of wires arced and caused some sparks to ignite some grasses on fire.
The fire that started around 12:30 p.m. quickly spread up the mountain. Within two hours, the fire grew from one to 4.5 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
Luckily, by 3:45 p.m., BCWS said the fire was held because of the quick actions of firefighters on the ground and helicopters in the air bucketing water on it.
