Wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park considered being held

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Update: Aug. 3 6:15 p.m.

The Goode’s Creek wildfire burning at 1,370 hectares is now considered being held in Okanagan Mountain Park.

Crews will continue to patrol and extinguish any hot spots that are found, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

There will be smoke visible on this fire today. Helicopters are assisting crews in suppression operations.

Original: Aug. 2 6:57 p.m.

Crews will continue to patrol and extinguish hot spots as firefighters work to extinguish the Goode’s Creek wildfire.

The wildfire is still considered out of control.

Updated: 1:40 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is tweeting that crews are making good progress on the Okanagan Complex wildfires. Five are classified as out, one is being held, six are under control and two are out of control, it said.

Updated: 11 a.m. Aug. 2

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is still mapped at 1,370 hectares, despite an increase of hotspots with winds last night, said fire information officer Brenna Ward.

Helicopters are dropping buckets on the fire this morning, she said.

“We do have 32 personnel on site today,” she said. “There hasn’t been enough growth or anything like that where it’s got new perimeters. It’s all in the predetermined perimeters.”

Original: Aug. 1

The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park is lighting up the night sky.

The blaze continues to burn out-of-control across an estimated 1,370 hectares — more than double the size it was last week— and is not responding to fire suppression efforts.

“We will see winds remain light over the next few days and temperatures will decrease,” read BC Wildfire’s latest update on the fire. “However, with instability in the forecast, be prepared for some gusty conditions at times.”

BC Wildfire noted that even though fires within the complex seem inactive, resources are being downsized and some fire equipment is getting demobilized, these fires will still produce smoke.

The perimeters of these wildfires are being mopped-up and any smoke that does appear will be from fuels burning well within the middle.

Challenges do persist and ground crews continue to work in extreme temperatures with no shade. The steep and rocky terrain is proving to add an element of difficulty, which makes travelling by foot a slow and tedious process.

READ MORE: FIRE MORE THAN DOUBLES

They also struggled with human interference.

“The BC Wildfire Service response to the wildfires near Kelowna is being impacted by boaters on Okanagan Lake. Stay clear of helicopters and skimmers. It is dangerous and hazardous to boaters and our staff when boaters get too close,” BC Wildfire Service said in an update on their website

“It stops us from doing our job and puts your communities at risk. The lake is large enough to accommodate our air operations and weekend fun. Support our crews by staying clear of wildfire response operations.”

The fire was discovered July 17 after a lightning storm.

The fires in Okanagan Mountain Park continue to burn. - Sandy Baldwin/Capital News

