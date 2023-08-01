Smoke visible from Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada)

Wildfire in Glacier National Park grows to over 600 hectares, fire ban in effect

The Uto Wildfire has been burning in the national park near Revelstoke since July 9

The Uto Wildfire, located in a remote area of Glacier National Park, has grown to over 600 hectares in size.

According to Parks Canada, fire crews continue to monitor the lightning-caused fire which was discovered on July 9. The fire is visible from Highway 1 near Revelstoke, and the hot, dry weather in the forecast for this week is expected to increase the fire’s activity. The wildfire is currently 642 hectares in size.

Due to the fire, an area closure is in place for the Beaver Valley trails and the area south of Grizzly Creek until further notice. Parks Canada is monitoring the Uto Wildfire by helicopter and is also using a remote camera to get real-time updates on the fire.

Parks Canada added that the Uto Wildfire is in a remote area of the park and poses no risk to people or infrastructure at this time.

A fire ban is in effect at Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks as of noon today (Aug. 1). This ban includes all wood or briquette fires, Tiki torches, turkey fryers and chimneys. Propane or gas-fuelled stoves and BBQs exclusively designed for cooking, portable propane fire pits, propane or gas-fuelled lanterns and catalytic or infrared-style heaters are exempt from the ban under direct supervision.

Report any new wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke to Parks Canada Emergency Dispatch at (877)852-3100.

