The Uto Wildfire, as seen from helicopter, on July 17. (Parks Canada)

Wildfire in Glacier National Park grows to 360 hectares

Smoke from the fire was visible in Golden yesterday

Parks Canada fire management crews continue to monitor a wildfire in Glacier National Park that was discovered on July 9.

The Uto Wildfire, located in a remote area of the Beaver Valley, has grown to 360 hectares. A smoke column from the fire was visible in Golden yesterday (July 16).

“Fire activity picked up as temperatures reached 30 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, but this is being followed by cooler temperatures and rain in the next couple days,” said Parks Canada in a press release.

Due to the fire, an area closure is still in place for the Beaver Valley trails and the area south of Grizzly Creek.

At this time, there is no risk to public safety or infrastructure, however, smoke may be visible from Highway 1.

READ MORE: 170 hectare wildfire continues to burn in Glacier National Park near Revelstoke

Outside of the park, one new wildfire was sparked north of Revelstoke over the weekend, while others in the region are being held by crews.

A small fire was discovered by the BC Wildfire Service on Sunday (July 16) north of Revelstoke along the Columbia River, roughly 140 km from the community.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the suspected cause of the fire is lightning. It is considered ‘out of control’ at this time and is being fought with a modified response.

Closer to Revelstoke, another small fire is ‘being held’ near the Jordan River, northwest of Revelstoke. It was discovered on July 12. The fire is being fought with a full response due to its proximity to property.

According to Environment Canada, there is a risk of thunderstorms tonight along with a 70 per cent chance of showers.

READ MORE: Heat dome deemed deadliest and among costliest disasters in B.C. history: report

