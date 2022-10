The fire is in Gilpin Grasslands Park along Highway 3

A wildfire has ignited in Gilpin Grasslands Park east of Grand Forks.

BC Wildfire Service said Monday the fire is an estimated 151 hectares and is suspected to have been caused by people. The fire is located near Highway 3 on the north side of the Kettle River.

Although the fire is near the highway, DriveBC says the road remains open to traffic. Commuters are asked to watch for emergency vehicles.