Three fire danger rating signs, to the tune of $10,000 each, are being placed at firehalls on Westside Road. (RDCO photo)

Wildfire danger rating improvements en route to Westside

3 new fire warning signs to the tune of $30,000

Better notification of fire danger ratings on Westside Road is being addressed, to the tune of $30,000.

The 2021 capital budget for the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department included the design, construction and installation of a new fire danger rating sign in the amount of $10,000. But North Westside fire halls will be getting signs too

“Recently, the Area Director has requested the placement of a fire danger rating sign adjacent to each of the two remaining fire halls in the electoral area,” Regional District of Central Okanagan director of engineering services David Komaike said in a report. “These would be installed near the North Westside Fire Hall No. 101 and No. 102.”

The proposed funding for the purchase and installation of the two additional fire rating danger signs would be through the Community Works Grant Fund.

The full request, based on fairness is to use Community Works Grant Funds for all three signs and to transfer the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department $10,000 capital budget amount back to their capital reserves account.

The Community Works Fund Reserve for the Electoral Area West currently has an approximate balance of more than $3 million.

READ MORE: Westwold wildfire grows to 17,900 hectares; more evacuation orders, alerts issued

READ MORE: Follow local evacuation orders, B.C. Wildfire Service urges

B.C. Wildfires 2021

