Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

The Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire, also known as Goode’s Creek fire, is still classified as out of control Tuesday evening.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the fire is holding at 1,370 hectares. .

Wildfire crews continue to patrol the area and extinguish hot spots.

“This fire had an increase in size a few days ago as it burnt within pre-determined parameters that BC Wildfire Service and BC Parks set. This growth was anticipated and beneficial in removing fuels and improving the ecosystem,” explains the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. July 31

The Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire, also known as Goode’s Creek, is classified as out of control and has more than double in size over the last few days. As of Tuesday morning, the fire is listed at 1,370 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Wildfire crews will be patrolling the area and extinguishing hot spots.

“Ground crews continue to work in high temperatures with no shade and in tough rocky terrain. Temperatures on site yesterday reached 42 C,” according to BC Wildfire’s website.

Original:

BC Wildfire Service said the northern flank of this fire is showing great progress by the lack of hot spots found and the demobilization of fire equipment that was initiated yesterday as a result of this improvement.

Ground crews will continue to suppress any heat (mop up) on the south and east flanks. Firefighters will also patrol the north line in order to seek out further hot spots.

****************************

The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park continues to burn out-of-control across an estimated 1,370 hectares — more than double the size it was last week.

This growth was expected and remains within set parameters to burn remaining fuels.

That said, the fire-fight is a challenge.

“The fingers of this wildfire are still presenting challenges as they make suppression a time-consuming task. Fingers are the long narrow extensions of a fire projecting from the main body. This wildfire brings tough working conditions for crews as it is in extremely steep, rocky terrain with no shade and direct sun exposure,” the BC Wildfire Service said over the weekend.

READ MORE: FIRE MORE THAN DOUBLES

They also struggled with human interference.

“The BC Wildfire Service response to the wildfires near Kelowna is being impacted by boaters on Okanagan Lake. Stay clear of helicopters and skimmers. It is dangerous and hazardous to boaters and our staff when boaters get too close,” BC Wildfire Service said in an update on their website

“It stops us from doing our job and puts your communities at risk. The lake is large enough to accommodate our air operations and weekend fun. Support our crews by staying clear of wildfire response operations.”

The fire was discovered July 17 after a lightning storm.

