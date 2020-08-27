Wildfire crews burning fuels to reduce Christie Mountain wildfire behaviour

Smoke will continue to be visible from the vicinity of the wildfire as a result of fuel management

BC Wildfire crews attacking the Christie Mountain wildfire are working to remove burnable fuels, and reduce fire behaviour.

Smoke will continue to be visible from the vicinity of the wildfire as crews utilize hand ignitions to burn out small pockets of fuel, the wildfire service announced Thursday (Aug. 27) afternoon.

In addition to reducing fire behaviour, this is being done to bring the fire to more accessible ground for crews to control.

The fire remains at 2,035 hectares, and remains active at Rank 1. On Aug. 25 its status was changed to ‘being held’.

There are currently 213 firefighters, 12 helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment fighting the fire.

Wildfire crews continue to establish access and lay hose on the northeast corner pushing south. They are also working to establish fuel-free lines on the east side and establish a water source and work south, mopping up between unit crews.

Firefighters are continuing to patrol the areas around Christie Mountain Lane, Apple Court to Matheson Drive. They are also seeking hot spots to the south of this area and building a hand guard from Derenzy Forest Service Road (FSR) through Derenzy Creek.

An evacuation alert remains for the Heritage Hills area. For more information on alerts visit the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s website.

The wildfire remains under investigation.

To view the BC Wildfire Service’s interactive map of the fire area, click here.

