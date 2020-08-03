The cause of the fire has not been determined. Photo contributed August 2, 2020

Wildfire burning out of control at Dry Lake near Princeton

Hot, dry conditions affecting containment efforts

A wildfire at Dry Lake, approximately 24 km northeast of Princeton, is burning out of control Monday August 3.

The fire is estimated at 22 hectares.

There are 29 personnel actioning the blaze, including heavy equipment operators. Three helicopters are also bucketing water from nearby lakes.

According to Gagan Lidhran, communications officer for B.C. Wildfire, the fire was reported late in the afternoon, Sunday, August 2.

The cause has not been determined.

Lidhran said hot, dry conditions in the area are a factor in the service’s ability to contain the blaze.

At this time no structures are threatened.

