Wildfire burning near Horseshoe Bay

BC Wildfire crews are fighting the blaze

A small wildfire is burning near Horseshoe Bay, according to BC Wildfire.

The fire is currently estimate at 0.1 hectares and was discovered Wednesday night.

According to West Vancouver Fire and Rescue, all Baden Powell trails and trails in and around Whyte Lake are closed due to the fire.

BC Ferries said that sailings are not affected by the fire at this time.

Fire crews have closed one northbound lane north of Horseshoe Bay to man a staging area.

