Wildfire burning near Craigellachie off of Highway 1

A wildfire, estimated at four hectares in size, was discovered burning northeast of Craigellachie on Aug. 16, 2020. (BC Wildfire Service image)

A wildfire is burning northeast of Craigellachie.

Believed to have been lightning caused, the fire, located in an unpopulated area about 9.3 kilometres north of Highway 1, was discovered on Sunday, Aug. 16.

As of noon on Monday, Aug. 17, the fire was estimated at four hectares in size and classified as “out of control.”

Fire information officer Gagan Lidhran with the Kamloops Fire Centre described the blaze as a surface fire with visible open flame. She said 20 BC Wildfire Service personnel were working on the attack with air tankers and a helicopter. No structures were threatened by the blaze.

