View from Kinnaird Park. Photo: Jason Mulder

View from Kinnaird Park. Photo: Jason Mulder

Wildfire burning in Castlegar near care home

Emergency operations centre had been activated at the Castlegar Fire Hall

A fire is burning above Meadow Brook Drive in south Castlegar.

Fire crews are on scene and the Emergency Operations Centre has been activated at the Castlegar Fire Hall.

Residents in the Grosvenor Place neighbourhood report being able to see flames. The Castleview Care Centre is located near the blaze.

It appears the fire is being attacked from both the ground and the air.

With thoughts of Lytton on their minds, some residents in the vicinity of the fire are voluntarily evacuating to be on the safe side.

More to come …

READ MORE: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bcwildfirecastlegar

 

The fire as seen from Rosedale Road in ootischenia. Photo: Submitted

The fire as seen from Rosedale Road in ootischenia. Photo: Submitted

A fire is burning in Castlegar

Previous story
B.C. residents should still wear masks in indoor public places: Dr. Henry
Next story
Economy contracted 0.3% in April, biggest hit since early days of pandemic

Just Posted

Smoky air blankets Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on July 1, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Smoky skies lead to air quality warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

A child waves at cars by one of the banners that were dropped by members of the Westbank First Nation Youth Council (WFNYC) at the Westside Road interchange above Highway 97 in West Kelowna on July 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Westbank First Nation drops banners to honour residential school victims on Canada Day

Lightning strikes. (File photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked June 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported