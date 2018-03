Thousands woke up in the dark this morning, as Fortis crews scrambled to get power up and running.

Thousands woke up in the dark Friday morning, as Fortis crews scrambled to get power up and running.

Outages at Big White and Joe Rich left thousands without electricity.

The cause of the outages is unknown, according to the Fortis website, but there was heavy and wet snow in the area.

Crews are dealing with the issues as they arise.