Who wore it best? Penticton peach takes note of Peachland’s new landmark

“Is there a family resemblance here?!”

It was bound to happen.

Peachland’s golf-ball-turned-peach has finally gained the attention of Penticton’s iconic peach on the beach.

At the Peach’s Facebook page — yes, it has one— there’s a photo of the two fruity icons and it reads, “Okay guys, be honest. Is there a family resemblance here?! Also, how many crazy shakes a month are required for child support? Asking for a friend…”

The post has been well liked among its following and even sparked a bit of territorialism.

“I heard about this imposter to the north. I grew up with you. You are an icon ‘he’ is not. You are number one for sure,” a woman named Judy Lawton wrote.

READ MORE: PEACHY MAKEOVER

Other’s also pledged their loyalty to the original peach.

Peachland’s peach was installed early May. It replaced a six-foot wide golf ball has been sitting on a 20-foot high tee at the base of Ponderosa Drive alongside Highway 97 in Peachland since the mid 1970s. It once pointed the way toward a golf course that has since been closed. In recent years it signalled plans for world-class Greg Norman greens that have long since been abandoned.

When contacted, the District of Peachland said the makeover was $10,000.

