Highway 97. (file photo)

Who is Okanagan Bob?

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver shall remain unnamed: RCMP

People may be wondering who the notorious Highway 97 driver known on YouTube as Okanagan Bob is, but his name won’t be released by RCMP as he hasn’t been charged with a criminal offence.

But Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said it’s likely only a matter of time before a criminal offence occurs.

“We will undoubtedly come across this person again, at which time the evidence will dictate whether we recommend criminal charges that may include dangerous driving,” Cpl. Halskov said in an email.

Okanagan Bob was slapped with an eight-month licence suspension on Sept. 17 after clocking in 45 kilometres over the speed limit on his commute between Lake Country and Vernon.

READ MORE: RCMP put brakes on notorious Okanagan driver

“Up until now, this person has only hurt himself,” Cpl. Halskov said. “Mostly in the pocketbook.”

RCMP members investigated Okanagan Bob’s daily commute over three days and he was stopped on Aug. 29, 2019, and issued several tickets.

He was hit with two counts of excessive speeding, driving without due care and driving without consideration, Central Okanagan Traffic Services Sgt. Bryce Petersen said. Cpl. Halskov said the incident landed the driver with 18 driver penalty points on this event alone.

“Under the new ICBC insurance regime, I would think his premiums will rise considerably,” Cpl. Halskov said. “I suggest it will be very costly for him when it comes time to re-apply for his driver’s licence once his prohibition expires.”

Okanagan Bob first came to public and police attention three years ago after dash-cam videos were posted to YouTube. In December 2018, more complaints came forward about Okanagan Bob’s erratic and aggressive driving.

Police first put the brakes on Okanagan Bob on Dec. 6, 2018. He was issued a ticket, his vehicle was impounded for seven days and he was issued a Level 1 vehicle inspection notice that removed his Dodge pickup truck from the road for a while.

“If he continues to drive as he has demonstrated in the past, it is only a matter of time before innocents get injured or killed,” Cpl. Halskov said. “Obviously we don’t want that to happen.”

In the meantime, Cpl. Halskov wants to remind motorists driving is a privilege in British Columbia.

“The simplest way to avoid getting tickets, having your vehicle impounded and receiving a driving prohibition is to drive defensively, obey speed limits, wear seat belts, drive sober and drive distraction-free.”

READ MORE: Vernon dancing stars raise $178,000 for hospice society

READ MORE: 2 ‘transient’ men arrested after alleged assault on Kin Beach: Vernon RCMP

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna General Hospital receives $20,000 worth of respiratory equipment from charity

Just Posted

Kelowna General Hospital receives $20,000 worth of respiratory equipment from charity

The donation was part of a larger donation from TB Vets Charitable Foundation to 28 hospitals in B.C.

Missing man in Kelowna found ‘safe and sound’

Jeffrey Hendren was located after the police received information from the public

Players wanted: Additional players invited to Okanagan indoor soccer league

Okanagan Premier League is expanding, looking for players

Second annual Fork and Spoon Gala to take place in Kelowna this weekend

The event will see 14 top-rated local chefs cooking a nine course tasting menu

Accelerate Okanagan takes steps to unlock capital for local entrepreneurs

Accelerate Okanagan will receive up to $213,000 in funding from the NRC IRAP

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Woman arrested in iPhone theft from man in wheelchair on Surrey bus

The 32-year-old woman, who has not been named, is due in court Oct. 22

PHOTOS: BC SPCA announces winners of Wildlife-In-Focus contest

Six pictures were selected from 640 submitted photographs

Man swims to shore after boat catches fire on Shuswap Lake

Vessel reported to have caught fire near Sorrento when owner tried to start engine

Open house will feature Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Event scheduled for Oct 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Princeton woman gets gift from favorite sports team

‘I told them Dana could not write this letter herself as she has Down Syndrome.’

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EDITORIAL: Climate is a global concern

Factors in North America and Europe affect pollution in Asia

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Most Read