Smoke seen just off Westside Road near Bear Creek

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, though don’t worry if you see some today on the west side.

A controlled burn is being held in the area of Bear Creek Road and Westside Road in West Kelowna on the morning of April 10.

Smoke can be seen from across the lake in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Fundraising BBQ in Lake Country to keep the Okanagan’s forests clean

READ MORE: Sheltered with love: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission residents enjoy a hot Easter meal

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireCity of West Kelowna