White Rock Lake wildfire activity expected to ramp up with winds in forecast

Hundreds more evacuated in three regional jurisdictions last night

Wind is forecasted to pick up around noon Thursday (Aug. 5), with gusts of up to 40 km/h, increasing fire activity of the White Rock Lake wildfire burning out of control only 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon.

Smoke hindered accurate mapping of the fire boundaries, but when conditions improved over the past 48 hours, BC Wildfire Services reported the fire was only 8.5 kilometres west of Westside Road.

Last night (Aug. 4), hundreds more were evacuated including the entire community of Falkland, including Cedar Creek and Pinaus Lake areas in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), Westwold and Monte Lake in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD).

Additional properties in Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) between 11497 Smith Crescent and 11071 Westside Road/Mud Hole Road, westward to the reserve boundary, were ordered evacuated.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) expanded its order to include a portion of Electoral Area B above Westside Road, including properties located on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road.

The Evacuation Order previously issued for properties along Bouleau and Pinaus Lake, as well as properties south of Six Mile Creek Road, remain in effect.

The evacuation alert in the CSRD has been expanded to include Silver Creek, Deep Creek and Gardom Lake. Properties from 6547 to 6899 Six Mile Creek Road are not impacted by the order.

More than 500 evacuees from the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) and OKIB and have registered at the evacuee reception centre since Sunday night (Aug. 1). But the City of Vernon announced Thursday it’s seeking more volunteers to help welcome and register those displaced by the wildfire.

Extreme burning conditions are expected through the weekend with temperatures in the high-20s and low relative humidity, that plus winds will give way to dry fuels, BCWS said in an update.

Thirteen helicopters and 43 pieces of heavy equipment will be aiding 136 wildland firefighters, seven support staff, 125 structure protection personnel and 10 danger tree fallers.

BCWS incident commander Scott Rennick said in an Aug. 4 update that crews were quite successful on suppression activities on the west flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire. On the northwest flank, fire has been advancing slowly toward Monte Lake and crews continue to use heavy equipment to secure guard lines.

Most of the fire activity, Rennick said, has been on the east flank towards Westside Road.

Rennick said heavy-lift helicopters, bucketing support are being utilized and a skimmer and fixed-wing retardant may also be used to slow the progression.

“The main thrust of what we’re doing is ramping up structure protection resources,” Rennick said. “If the fire does move to the east or northeast if it does come into areas more in the urban interface, then we’re able to successfully suppress and respond to incidents that occur.”

One-hundred and 26 structure protection personnel from 25 different fire departments are ready to protect infrastructure in Westwold, Falkland, Cedar Hills, Pinaus Lake and communities along Westside Road, including Okanagan Indian Band IR#1.

“Defending structures from a wildland fire isn’t always possible in every situation,” said fire information officer Hannah Swift. “Several factors including risks to firefighters, fire behaviour and the availability of resources will dictate our ability to successfully defend threatened structures.”

Swift also extended gratitude to the public’s ongoing support.

“It’s important for our firefighters and staff to know the communities they’re working behind them and support the extremely important work they’re doing.”

