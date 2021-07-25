An aerial photo from the White Rock Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

UPDATE: White Rock Lake fire now estimated at 12,500 ha

High temperatures and increased winds have resulted in increased fire activity

Update 8:32 p.m.

The White Rock Lake fire is now estimated at 12,500 ha, according to a recent update by BC Wildfire.

Fire activity increased significantly due to increased temperatures and winds. The aggressive fire behaviour caused growth in the Sawmill lake and Jimmy Lake areas, which produced a lot of smoke.

More structural protection units have been requested. A task force of fire engines will be patrolling high action hotspots to protect properties and high value assets.

The White Rock Lake fire is now estimated at 9414 ha.

High temperatures and increased winds have resulted in increased fire activity and smoke, according to a tweet by BC Wildfire. Crews are continuing to battle the fire and more growth is expected. Crews are working hard to reinforce guard lines and protect critical infrastructure.

Twenty-seven firefighters, six helicopters and 38 pieces of heavy equipment were assigned to the fire on Sunday, July 25.

The fire was discovered on Thursday, July 13 and suspected cause is still unknown. The fire is classified as out of control.

