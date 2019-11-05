White GMC truck stolen from farm in Similkameen

Police are asking for public’s help in finding stolen truck

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a GMC truck that was stolen from a property in Cawston.

According to a media release, suspect(s) stole a white, 1992 flat-deck GMC truck from a farm on Ritchie Dr. in Cawston sometime overnight on Nov. 2.

The truck’s licence plate is G51412 and from British Columbia.

If you see this vehicle, or have information about its whereabouts, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

