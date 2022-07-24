A file photo shows Whistler Village, where a fatal shooting occurred July 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

A file photo shows Whistler Village, where a fatal shooting occurred July 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: B.C. homicide, anti-gang units investigating fatal shooting in Whistler

Whistler RCMP responded to shots fired at local hotel shortly before 12:30 p.m.

B.C.’s homicide and anti-gang units are investigating a fatal shooting in Whistler Sunday (July 24) afternoon.

Whistler RCMP say they responded to a report of shots fired at a local hotel at 12:19 p.m. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., which investigates organized crime and gangs in the province, says it was called to the scene at about the same time.

Just before 1 p.m., Whistler Blackcomb took to Twitter to say its Fitzsimmons Express and Whistler Village Gondola were on standby with no estimated time of them being back up and running.

Posts made to social media at the same time suggest at least one person was shot. One video posted to Twitter shows a man lying on the sidewalk in a pool of blood.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and B.C. Emergency Health Services for more details.

RCMP say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Whistler Blackcomb tweeted that it will be closing for the remainder of the day “out of respect for all those impacted.” Its staff members are working to allow any guests who were stuck on the mountain down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsShootingWhistler

Previous story
Van erupts in flames near Brenda Mine
Next story
MPs look into alleged political interference in N.S. shooting probe

Just Posted

There is nothing left of a family’s van near Brenda Mine this Sunday. (Twitter)
Van erupts in flames near Brenda Mine

The photo finish shows Canada taking gold in the men’s 4x100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon July 15-25, 2022 (World Athletics photo finish)
Kelowna’s Jerome Blake sprints to victory with team Canada

Over the past 12 years, the RDCO has engaged with local Indigenous syilx communities in the dual naming of select regional park trails. (Photo/RDCO)
New policy could mean new names for Central Okanagan parks

The Okanagan Sun started its 2022 B.C. Football Conference season Saturday, July 23, in Nanaimo, scoring a lopsided 50-19 win over the host Vancouver Island Raiders. (Chase Johnston photo)
Okanagan Sun roll over Raiders