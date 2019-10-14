Whisky lovers get another crack at purchasing prized Okanagan product

The Okanagan’s Laird of Fintry only releases their exclusive malt whiskey once a year

Whisky enthusiasts who missed out on their chance of purchasing a bottle of the Okananag’s famous Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky will now have another opportunity.

This year, contestants had a one in four chance of being selected to purchase a bottle in the Laird of Fintry lottery. With most people losing out on the opportunity, the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery will be opening its doors today, selling both 375ml and 750ml bottle size formats of unclaimed bottles.

Even the King of Bears bows down in the presence of Whisky Royalty. Two-time Gold Medalist at the World Spirits Awards – the Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky Lottery CLOSES TODAY! Act fast to secure your spot for a chance at whisky glory!

The opportunity is also open to those who have already won, but just can’t get enough of the premium whisky.

Laird of Flintry is a Canadian single malt whisky produced in small batches using 100% B.C. malted barley. B.C.’s oldest craft distillery releases the exclusive Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky only once a year through a lottery.

The 750 ML bottle sells for $75. For more information visit the Okanagan Spirits website.

