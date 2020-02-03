Whiski-Jacks Pub donates $6,000 to Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Pub located in West Kelowna has been donating as part of their initiative to end hunger in the community

For several years, the staff and team at Whiski Jacks Pub in West Kelowna have committed themselves to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank and ensure that they play an important part in eliminating hunger in the community.

On Monday, the pub announced that they’ve donated $6,000 to the Food Bank as part of their initiative to help end hunger in the neighbouring communities.

READ MORE: Kelowna Salvation Army closes in on $700,000 kettle campaign goal

Whiski Jacks owner Travis McPherson and his team understand that the Food Bank is not government funded and is dependent on donations. As part of their weekly activities within their business, the pub offers specific incentives to their customers with proceeds going to help eliminate hunger in the wider community.

“We absolutely depend on the generosity and partnership of incredible people like Travis and his team,” said Laurence East, part of the leadership team at Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“The pub handed over a cheque for $6,000 this week, and that’s not the first time. Whiski Jacks are regular supporters. Anybody can play a critical part, every business can participate, and we can all be part of the solution of eliminating hunger in our neighbourhoods. What we often fail to realize is that it could be me, it could be a member of my family or a neighbour who might be in need of that support in the near future. The Food Bank serves people from all walks of life. It is one of the critical services of our community.”

READ MORE: Committee proposes 100 per cent hike for Central Okanagan school transportation fees

For his part in helping those in need, McPherson understands the seriousness of the issue at hand, which is why he instilled the principle of helping others into his business culture.

“It’s just something we need to do,” said McPherson.

“We have supported the Food Bank for a long time, and it’s a small but important part we love to play. We plan to carry on raising money to help.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry
Next story
GALLERY: Senior crashes into parked cars, truck catches fire at school

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Whiski-Jacks Pub donates $6,000 to Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Pub located in West Kelowna has been donating as part of their initiative to end hunger in the community

Warriors sign top prospect Marcus Joughin for the 2020-21 season

The 5’11 forward has 12 goals and 44 assists in just 42 games with New Hampton Prep this season

Injured man found at Greystokes Forest Service Road outside of Kelowna

Reports say the man is stable but has difficulty breathing

Westcorp revives controversial development at Kelowna mobile home park

The plan was resisted by Hiawatha residents in 2013 when council initially approved it

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Residents return home after mudslide in Vernon

Six townhomes were affected by a small mudslide Saturday

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

Youth spread peace and love for North Okanagan seniors

Fundraiser in support of Schubert Centre

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Dust advisory clouds over North Okanagan

Provincial air quality objective for PM10, is 50 micrograms per cubic metre: Vernon is 74.5, whereas Kelowna is 18.8

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Most Read