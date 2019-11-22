Where to watch the Grey Cup this Sunday in Kelowna

The 107th Grey Cup will take over Calgary this weekend, and in Kelowna the Canadian Football League championship will gather fans from across the Okanagan.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats will battle for CFL supremacy on Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, Kelowna sports bars, pubs and restaurants will battle for customer loyalties with various celebrations, specials and give-aways during the Grey Cup.
Great Canadian Brew House:
- $5 and $8 drinks
- $6 food options
- Prize giveaways
- Reservations recommended
Dakoda’s Sports Bar:
- Prize giveaways
- Drink specials
Boston Pizza:
- Prize giveaways and draws
- Daily drink specials
Brandt’s Creek Neighbourhood Pub:
- $13 jugs of draught beer
- 45 cent wings starting at 3 p.m.
Wings (West Kelowna):
- Half price wings
- Happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Daily drink specials
The 107th Grey Cup starts Nov. 24 at 3 p.m.
