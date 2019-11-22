Where to watch the Grey Cup this Sunday in Kelowna

Find out where the best place to enjoy 107th Grey Cup come kick off Sunday at 3 p.m.

The 107th Grey Cup will take over Calgary this weekend, and in Kelowna the Canadian Football League championship will gather fans from across the Okanagan.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats will battle for CFL supremacy on Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Kelowna sports bars, pubs and restaurants will battle for customer loyalties with various celebrations, specials and give-aways during the Grey Cup.

Great Canadian Brew House:

$5 and $8 drinks

$6 food options

Prize giveaways

Reservations recommended

Dakoda’s Sports Bar:

Prize giveaways

Drink specials

Boston Pizza:

Prize giveaways and draws

Daily drink specials

Brandt’s Creek Neighbourhood Pub:

$13 jugs of draught beer

45 cent wings starting at 3 p.m.

Wings (West Kelowna):

Half price wings

Happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Daily drink specials

The 107th Grey Cup starts Nov. 24 at 3 p.m.

