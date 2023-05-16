Severe thunderstorm alert issued for Kelowna

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm alert for Kelowna on May 16

A severe thunderstorm watch with a chance of large hail has been issued for Kelowna afternoon on May 16.

The storm is projected to move from the east of the Okanagan Valley through the Monashee Mountains.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding of the creeks and pooling on roads around Kelowna.

Environment Canada is urging people to take shelter from the large hail, rain, winds and lightning that are likely to occur with the storm.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

For up to date weather information visit weather.gc.ca.

