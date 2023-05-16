(Capital News)

(Capital News)

Severe thunderstorm alert issued for Kelowna

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm alert for Kelowna on May 16

A severe thunderstorm watch with a chance of large hail has been issued for Kelowna afternoon on May 16.

The storm is projected to move from the east of the Okanagan Valley through the Monashee Mountains.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding of the creeks and pooling on roads around Kelowna.

Environment Canada is urging people to take shelter from the large hail, rain, winds and lightning that are likely to occur with the storm.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

For up to date weather information visit weather.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Kelowna, Kamloops, Merritt, Lytton set temperatures records

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Severe weatherWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna, Kamloops, Merritt, Lytton set temperatures records

Just Posted

(Capital News)
Severe thunderstorm alert issued for Kelowna

An aerial view of Kelowna’s Meet Me on Bernard program. (City of Kelowna)
Long weekend opens patio season on Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News - FILE)
Kelowna, Kamloops, Merritt, Lytton set temperatures records

Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking for people to take part in a study for episodic migraines. (Pixabay)
Okanagan Clinical Trials looking for participants in migraine study