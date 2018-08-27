Wheels and winners of the 6th annual Shriners Show & Shine

Some of the rides featured in the 6th annual Shriners Show & Shine on Aug. 25 in Okanagan Falls. Presented by the Penticton Shriners Club #20. Photo by Jordyn Thomson.

The annual Shriners Show and Shine brought over 80 cars to Okanagan Falls’ Kenyon Park on Saturday.

“This is the sixth year we’ve held this show, and the fourth we’ve done it for the Penticton Shrine Club, to help them with their children’s hospital program,” said organizer Geoff Walter-Hughes. “It’s really turned out well. We have about 84 cars today. To get this many out when the weather’s not perfect, it’s pretty decent and I’m grateful to have them show up. ”

The vehicles at the show came in all shapes and sizes, from a stock Honda motorbike to a customized Mack truck. Despite the turnout, Walter-Hughes hopes that a slight change in schedule might help improve it for the next year.

“This about what we had last year because we had the fires and smoke last year,” said Walter-Hughes. “Next year I’d like to try and go earlier in the summer. Hopefully, before we get a lot of fires.”

There were a number of prizes handed out at the end of the show. The Shriners’ Choice went to Don Sussey of Penticton, for his 1979 GMC 4×4. The People’s Choice Award went to Doug Speers of Keremeos for his heavily customized 1937 Ford Slantback.

“It’s great getting this award,” said Speers. “This is the second one in three weeks, the other one was from Keremeos.”

Shawn Rouw of Okanagan Falls took home the prize for Best Motorcycle with his. For Rouw, the prize was secondary to the event itself.

“It’s really not about winning and trophies or anything,” said Rouw, who came to the show with his daughter. “We were here last year and again this year, to try and support the local Shriners for the kids, it’s a great cause.”

All of the proceeds from this year’s Show and Shine are going to be used to support their hospital program. The entrants were entered into a contest for door prizes, and there were a number handed out throughout the afternoon.