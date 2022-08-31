Kelowna RCMP recently arrested two individuals who combined for a total of 68 recommended charges over two months. (File photo)

Wheel of prolific offenders continues to spin in Kelowna’s latest arrest

Jordan Thomas Bouvette (25) has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering

The Kelowna RCMP arrested a prolific offender in downtown Kelowna on Tuesday morning (Aug. 30).

While the RCMP’s Community Safety Unit was patrolling downtown, they came across a well-known offender who’s been a suspect of recent breaking-and-enterings. Jordan Thomas Bouvette was confronted by police. He tried to use a fake name to escape, before being arrested on the spot.

Including in his breaking-and-enterings was theft of a security camera.

Bouvette, 25, has been charged with three counts of breaking-and-entering.

“The Kelowna RCMP dedicated many hours of investigation in order to remove this person from the streets of Kelowna and protect our community,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch, Kelowna RCMP Acting Investigative Services Officer. “The Kelowna RCMP would like to see him held in custody until trial.”

