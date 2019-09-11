City Council building located in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Kelowna Capital News)

What do you want Kelowna to look like in 20 years?

City will host four events in September, encouraging the public to help with its long-term plan

Kelowna residents have a set of opportunities to have their say on the city’s 20-year growth plan.

Starting next week, the city will be hosting a series of exposition-like public consultation events which will give community members a chance to speak about transportation, parks, housing and future land use.

Those who attend will also get the chance to see details of the city’s 2040 growth scenario. They’ll also be entered into a draw to win one of five gift certificates from a local business in each of Kelowna’s five urban centers.

The series will help the city navigate through its Official Community Plan, Transportation Master Plan and 20-year Servicing Plan.

ALSO READ: Kelowna Firefighters climb 110 stories to honour 9-11 victims

“We are continuing to use engagement formats and participatory feedback options to encourage as much input from our residents as possible,” said Kelowna’s department and planning manager Danielle Noble-Brandt, adding that the focus is on creating a health, livable and sustainable city.

Residents can make their voice heard on the following dates:

Thursday, Sept. 19

Kelowna Community Theatre

1375 Water Street

3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Rutland Boys and Girls Club

355 Hartman Road

11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Capital News Centre

4105 Gordon Drive

3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Orchard Park Mall

2271 Harvey Avenue

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit kelowna.ca/kelowna2040 for more information.

Previous story
Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Just Posted

Pride Society announces ‘newest, queerest’ wine festival in Kelowna

New event will be funded through a federal grant intended to increase tourism outside the summer months

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic off Highway 97

Incident was reported to police shortly after 10 a.m.

PHOTOS: Vibrant sky follows rainstorm in Kelowna

Rainstorm caused minor flooding and continued overnight across the region

UBC Okanagan coach seeing maturity in this year’s Heat roster

The Heat played UFV and Trinity Western last weekend

Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

RCMP report 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann’s body was loacted late in the evening on Sept. 9

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Student’s online wordplay leads to school-threat investigation in Kamloops

A teen was investigated for making a social media threat against a school

Panthers claw past Voodoo in Okanagan football

Football season kicks off with junior and senior varsity and minor teams

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

Rust Valley Restorers’ classic Camaro to be won in fundraiser

Tappen’s Rust Bros. Restorations crew donates vehicle to support Habitat for Humanity

Poll: Which common superstitions do you take seriously, if any?

Find a penny, pick it up. All day long you’ll have good luck… or not?

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Most Read