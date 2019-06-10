Westbank First Nation greenlights land rezoning in Sonoma Pines community

Sonoma Pines residents say they were promised a low-density area when the community was built

Westbank First Nation (WFN) council has approved plans to change the zoning of Sonoma Pines lot 348-3.

On June 4, council deemed there to be sufficient evidence to support the amendments to the land use and zoning designation of the property, from low-density residential to high-density residential.

WFN said after reviewing information from contractors and feedback from community members, it found sufficient evidence to support rezoning plans.

“Evidence included engineering, servicing, archaeological and geotechnical reports and a traffic impact study, which was reviewed by BC’s Ministry of Transportation. A summary of feedback received during the consultation period was included in the final report to council, along with staff’s recommendation to approve,” WFN communications wrote.

Sonoma Pines residents have expressed opposition to the plans, voicing concerns about increased traffic, noise and issues with the fact the properties are intended for rentals, when they were promised the community would remain low density when they purchased their homes.

WFN said a roundabout would be put into place to alleviate heavy traffic flow on Sonoma Pines Drive if lot 348-3 is rezoned to a high density area.

“A roundabout at Sonoma Pines Drive and Carrington Road will be constructed outside of tax revenue. A roundabout is confirmed to provide the highest level of service beyond 2035, as per both WFN’s commissioned traffic study (2016) and the traffic study completed as part of this rezoning application (2018),” WFN said.

WFN confirmed staff will ensure matters concerning noise, lighting, privacy and buffer zones are considered during and after construction.

Sonoma Pines residents are in the process of speaking with lawyers to figure out the next steps to putting a halt to the proposed plans, a Sonoma Pines community member said.

