A photo of a Wexit shirt posted to a Wexit Facebook Group. (Steve Murray)

Wexit applies to become a federal political party: Elections Canada

Party wants the west to separate from rest of Canada

The Wexit movement has applied to become a federal political party, according to Elections Canada.

The agency said it was beginning the first part of Wexit’s verification process, which is to check to make sure the application is complete and contains all the mandatory information.

Elections Canada will then verify the 250 signatures collected by the group before the party begins its official registration process. A party myst be registered in order to appear on a ballot.

The Wexit movement began to form in Alberta after the Trudeau Liberals won the federal election on Oct. 21. The Wexit movement bills itself as separatist, and its platform includes enhanced economic, military and geo-political co-operation with the United States; delivering essential government services only and ending public investment in unreliable energy technology such as wind and solar.

It has a motto, “The West Wants Out,” and a Facebook group with more than 263,000 members as of Tuesday morning.

In order to register Wexit as a federal party, Elections Canada needs:

  • the full name of the political party
  • either the party’s short-form name or the abbreviation of the party’s name, if any, which will appear on election documents such as the ballot
  • the party’s logo
  • the fundamental purpose of the party
  • the party’s policy on the protection of personal information
  • the name and address of the party’s leader, and a copy of the party’s resolution to appoint its leader that is certified by the leader and another officer of the party
  • the address of the party’s office where records are kept and to which communications may be addressed
  • the names and addresses of the party’s officers and their signed consent to act (minimum of three officers)
  • the name and address of the party’s auditor and the auditor’s signed consent to act as auditor
  • the name and address of the party’s chief agent and his or her signed consent to act as chief agent
  • the names, addresses and signatures of 250 electors and their declarations in the prescribed form that they are members of the party and support the party’s application for registration
  • the leader’s declaration in the prescribed form that having considered all the factors relevant to determining the party’s purposes, one of the party’s fundamental purposes is to participate in public affairs by endorsing one or more of its members as candidates and supporting their election

READ MORE: ‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

READ MORE: Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis
Next story
Okanagan faces nursing shortfall for long-term care

Just Posted

New 34-storey condo tower expected to transform downtown Kelowna

Two-hundred and fifty-seven condos will be built at the site along Bernard Avenue

New Kelowna restaurant opens up for business

Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink is now operating in Kelowna’s Landmark District

Kelowna man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Terry Crock will undergo psychiatric assessment before sentencing

Horse trailer involved in crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

The southbound lanes of Highway 97 are closed near Gatzke Road

Large pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A southbound lane was closed while emergency crews remained on scene

Will these big city boys face friction in small Okanagan town?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

B.C. study finds low-income young women less likely to use reliable birth control

About 30 to 40 per cent of pregnancies in Canada are unintended

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

South Okanagan Green Party candidate talks Elizabeth May stepping down

Tara Howse says May inspired her to enter politics, praised her record as MP

Makeover sought for Okanagan’s Winter Carnival mascot

Deadline Friday those who have a new look for jopo and jopette

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Most Read