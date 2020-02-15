A protest in support of the Wet’suwet’en nation showed their signs on the Kelowna pedestrian bridge over Highway 97 on Feb. 15. (Contributed)

Wet’suwet’en nation supporters brandish signs on Kelowna pedestrian bridge

The protestors took up the overpass bridge near Parkinson Recreation Centre Saturday

Voices from Kelowna continue to be heard in support of the Wet’suwet’en nation.

On Saturday afternoon, Wet’suwet’en supports and protesters of the ongoing Coastal GasLink (CGL) project in northern B.C. brandished their signs along the overpass bridge in Kelowna near Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Rallies and protests against the CGL are being held across the province, with numerous supporters already having gathered in Kelowna and the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en Nation supporters swarm downtown Kelowna in protest of pipeline

Signs that read “No tar sands” and “no pipelines” were visible from drivers on Harvey Avenue throughout the afternoon.

The CGL pipeline protests have blocked numerous Canadian rail links after the RCMP issued Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters.

READ MORE: Canada doesn’t tell police what to do, Trudeau says of rail blockades

Most Read