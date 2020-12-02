Residents should run their taps until cold before using their water. (Black Press file photo)

Westside water quality advisory back on tap

Leak repair at Westshore Estates affecting some properties, again

An emergency water leak repair is affecting some customers of the Westshore Estates water system, for the second time in days.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan engineering services repaired a leak Wednesday, Dec. 2. Following the repair a precautionary water quality advisory has been issued to the following properties:

· 507- 667 Mountain Drive odd numbers only

· 602 and 610 Mountain Drive

· 36 and 50 Spruce Drive

· 598 Hemlock Drive

After the repair work was complete, RDCO staff flushed the affected portion of the distribution system to remove any impurities which may have entered during construction. Following the interruption and after water supply has been restored, it is recommended that affected customers run a cold water tap until the water runs clear.

The precautionary water quality advisory does not affect other properties in Westshore Estates. But for those affected, it will continue until testing confirms water turbidity is within acceptable Canadian drinking water guidelines.

“It’s recommended, the elderly, newborns and those with weakened immune systems or wishing additional protection should boil for at least one minute, water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth or customers should use a safe alternative to tap water such as bottled or distilled water,” the district said.

An earlier advisory was issued following a leak repair water on Nov. 24.

READ MORE: Water advisory ended on Westside

READ MORE: Drinking water improvements in progress for Okanagan Indian Band residents

Drinking water

Most Read