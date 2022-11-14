Westside Salvation Army kettle volunteers needed during ‘unprecedented level of need’

More than 150 local families and 300 kids are in need of assistance this holiday season.

The Salvation Army is in need of multiple volunteers to man the Christmas kettle donation boxes seen around town during the holidays. The kettles will be in place from Nov. 12 to Dec. 24 this year. (Contributed)

The Westside Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for their iconic Red Kettle Christmas Campaign in West Kelowna, Westbank and Peachland to help over 150 families in need.

Kettle volunteers are needed from Nov. 12 until Dec. 24, except for Sundays, for two-hour shifts.

The volunteers will be working at eight locations including the Peachland IGA, Save On Foods, BC Liquor Store, Superstore, Walmart, London Drugs, Canadian Tire, and the Angry Otter Liquor Store.

Stand-up kettles will also be set up at Lammle’s Western Wear, the CO-OP Gas station, plus various restaurants and wineries that will be participating in the 3rd annual Rotary’s Wine and Dine Daze during the month of December.

This year, bell ringers are being encouraged to bring a friend.

For every two-hour shift completed, volunteers are entered to win prizes .

“Some volunteers get dressed up, some wear silly Christmas hats, or bring Christmas bells to ring at their kettle station, ” said Captain Jennifer Henson.

Last year the community raised over $200,000 from the Kettle campaign.

Henson said that this year the Salvation Army has a goal of raising $225,000.

“All money raised during the campaign stays in the community and helps support the hundreds of people who access the Westside Salvation Army at Christmas and all year long,” said Henson.

This Christmas, the Westside Salvation Army is expecting an unprecedented level of need helping over 150 families, serving more than 300 local kids through their ‘Christmas Gifts of Hope program,’ a program specially designed to ensure every child and teen in our community wakes up to something special on Christmas morning.

All kettles accept cash, debit and credit card.

In addition to donating at the kettles, donations can be made through the Westside Salvation Army’s annual Christmas mailer, by telephone at 778-484-9790, online at www.westsidesa.ca or in person at 101- 3531 Old Okanagan Highway.

To volunteer for the kettles this year, please call 250-258-RING. If you are a family with children ages 0-18 and need a little extra help this year, please call 778-484-9789 and register for assistance by Dec. 9.

READ MORE: Ex-nurse donates $3.8M for health unit in Downtown Eastside where she worked in 1950s

READ MORE: Iranians and Ukrainians come together for ‘Human Rights Drive’ in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Charity and DonationsDonationfundraiserSalvation Army