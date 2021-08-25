The wildfire above Westside Road seen on Tuesday, Aug. 24. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Westside Road wildfire near West Kelowna being held

The fire is approximately three hectares in size and was reported on Tuesday, Aug. 24

The new Westside Road wildfire is currently being held, said BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was first reported on Tuesday, Aug. 24 in an area east of Rose Valley Reservoir. The fire is approximately three hectares in size and was caused by a downed tree on BC Hydro wires.

Four personnel, two helicopters and tankers assisted the West Kelowna Fire Rescue on Tuesday.

Tactical evacuation orders for the area have since been lifted and Westside Road is open to single lane alternating traffic in both directions.

