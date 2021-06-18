UPDATE: Westside Road reopened following motorcycle crash near Vernon

A motorycle crash has been reported on Westside Road. (Google Maps)

Update: 5:00 p.m.

Westside Road has been reopened following a motorcycle crash, AIM Roads reports. Drivers are advised there may be delays due to heavy congestion.

……………………………………..

Original:

A motorcycle crash has closed Westside Road.

Emergency crews are on scene near Evely Campground an an air ambulance has been reported leaving the area.

AIM Roads reports says the road is closed between Lawrence Lane and Pinecrest Road, 22 kilometres south of Highway 97.

There is no detour available and no estimated time of opening.

“Please avoid the area if possible,” AIM Roads requests.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

READ MORE: Family cat still missing, days after fire destroys Armstrong home

READ MORE: Missing Lake Country man found

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

auto accidentmotorcycle