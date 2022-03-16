Westside Rd. crash cause delays for Kelowna commuters

Traffic is reduced to one lane, alternating directions (Dave Ogilvie)

Traffic is delayed for commuters on Westside Rd. after a car crash at 4:20 p.m.

A witness reports that a car rear ended a pickup truck while travelling Worth on Westside Rd., just past Nancee Way.

Traffic is open to one lane, alternating directions.

Two fire trucks, two police vehicles and one ambulance are at the scene of the crash with minor injuries reported.

City of KelownaCity of West Kelowna