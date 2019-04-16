West Kelowna City Hall—Image credit: City of West Kelowna

Westside officials gather for inaugural meeting

Westbank First Nation, City of West Kelowna, and District of Peachland discuss mutual interests.

Elected officials from the Greater Westside met early this week to discuss ongoing mutual interests.

In a first of many council-to-council meetings, members from neighbouring districts met for the first time or got reacquainted.

WFN’s Chief Roxanne Lindley said it’s important to communicate.

“While each of our communities are unique, together we share a number of common issues which affect us all,” said Chief Lindley.

“Discussing these important topics will help to ensure the health and well being of our Greater Westside. This is an important step in moving our collaborative relationship forward and in helping our governments work together.”

READ MORE: Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

READ MORE: VIDEO: South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Discussions at the inaugural meeting included recent work by the communities to set up a Westside HUB, a multi-agency response team that provides rapid intervention strategies to help those facing elevated risks of harm, as well as homelessness and the ongoing news on the second transmission line project delay from BC Hydro.

“I am very pleased to report that the energy in the room was fantastic, with each jurisdiction understanding that we are parts of a whole and that by working together, we can achieve so much,” said West Kelowna Mayor Milsom.

“Improving our relationships with our neighbours is one of council’s top priorities because together, our voices are stronger and most of the issues we face are common amongst us.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna Council enraged with BC Hydro over power delay

READ MORE: Black Mountain under 24-hour water quality advisory

“This is an important first step, and my Council and I look forward to many more collaborative approaches to the opportunities and challenges facing the Greater Westside,” said Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin. “I am so encouraged to see how much we can accomplish when neighbours meet with neighbours to discuss our mutual interests and concerns.”

READ MORE: Updated: Man driving white van follows 13-year-old Peachlander

West Kelowna is listening to information from BC Hydro on the future plans for the second transmission line at the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Avoid scams: How the Canada Revenue Agency will and won’t contact you
Next story
Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

Just Posted

Canadian Culinary Championships leaves Kelowna, moves to Ottawa for 2020

Located in Kelowna for the last nine years, the competition will be held in Ottawa

Grieving the four killed in Penticton shooting will take time, expert says

People are going to handle grief differently, including feeling varying emotions, grief expert says

Westside officials gather for inaugural meeting

Westbank First Nation, City of West Kelowna, and District of Peachland discuss mutual interests.

Penticton church vigil offers support and prayers for shooting victims

Staff member said the church has a “personal connection to the shootings”

Man fatally shot in South Okanagan shooting remembered as a ‘nice guy’

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

VIDEO: Penticton mayor recounts accused shooter’s time working at city

RCMP encourage witnesses of Monday’s shooting incident to come forward

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

UPDATE: Watchdog rules RCMP not at fault in man’s death on Sunshine Coast

Police watchdog had been notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

Cause has not yet been determined.

Okanagan woman walking for awareness

Jude Clarke aims to spread awareness about Lupus and Osteoarthritis and the success she has seen ExoSym™ brace .

Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

Parishioner shot in leg while trying to assist man shot in initial attack at Church of Christ

Most Read