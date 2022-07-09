Westside Daze back in action for the first time since 2019

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)

For the first time since 2019, Westside Daze is back in full swing in West Kelowna.

After being cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021, the three-day event started on Friday (July 8). On Saturday, people gathered as the event’s parade went through town.

Families lined along the sides of the roads and some from the comfort of their own front yard as they watched the West Kelowna Fire Department, a few members of the West Kelowna Warriors, and many more make their way through town. Many of the trucks threw candy out for the kids while some honked their horns, much to the excitement of the children. Some companies in the parade even sprayed water guns at people to keep them cool on a hot, summer day.

The Westside Daze parade is in full effect in #WestKelowna. Included on the West Kelowna Warriors truck is newest member of the Seattle Kraken Tyson Jugnauth, who was drafted 100th overall yesterday in the #NHL Draft @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/UaWaapMkVz — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) July 9, 2022

The Warriors had two trucks in the parade, featuring three of their players. Defenceman Tyson Jugnauth was one of the three in attendance. The blue liner was taken 100th overall by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL Draft on Friday.

After the parade, people had the chance to play games, ride some carnival rides and enjoy food from the trucks available. For a couple of hours, people could ‘Dunk a Warrior’.

Live music and other festivities are still ongoing as Westside Daze runs through the weekend. It is being held at Memorial Park on Old Okanagan Highway.

