WestJet has put a halt on plans to offer flight service between Vancouver and Penticton six times a week. (Mark Brett - Western News file)

WestJet cancels flight route between Penticton and Vancouver

New route would have seen flights from Penticton to YVR six times a week

Plans for WestJet to offer more flights out of Penticton’s airport have gone by the wayside.

The airline has cancelled a once-promised route between Vancouver and Penticton, which would see six new flights each week go from the Interior to the province’s largest city.

WestJet initially made the promise during an announcement at the Penticton Regional Airport in August 2022, adding that the airline would become the only carrier in the Peach City to serve both Calgary and Vancouver, starting February 2023.

“We can confirm that we did make the extremely difficult decision not to move forward with our service between Penticton and Vancouver,” said Madison Kruger from WestJet’s media relations office, in an email to Black Press.

“We sincerely apologize for the impact this may have on those guests who were looking forward to taking advantage of the route.”

WestJet’s first flight on the new route was planned for Feb. 17.

Despite efforts made to support the route’s viability, Kruger adds that all related plans were eventually pulled.

WestJet says its customers with tickets on the route were provided with as much notice as possible, either directly or through a travel agent.

The airline has offered those customers a refund to their original form of payment or the option of arranging alternative travel plans, Kruger said.

WestJet announced last week it plans on resuming non-stop flights between Penticton and Edmonton this summer, after a two-year hiatus.

As part of the airline’s peak-season expansion, flights from Edmonton will depart at 11 a.m. and arrive in Penticton at 11:27, twice a week starting on July 1.

READ MORE: Flights between Penticton and Edmonton to resume after 2-year hiatus

